Accidents

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Southwest Oklahoma City, Investigation Ongoing

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Southwest Oklahoma City, Investigation Ongoing

In a disconcerting incident that unfolded on a recent Sunday night, a pedestrian was struck by a car in southwest Oklahoma City. The event took place near the crossroads of Southwest 59th Street and Walker Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. The injured person was swiftly transported to a nearby medical facility via ambulance, where they were reported to be in a critical condition.

Immediate Response to the Tragic Incident

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded promptly to the scene. The officers were quick to locate and stop the vehicle suspected of being involved in the accident, which was found not too far from the site of the collision.

The Victim’s Condition and Investigation

Unfortunately, the individual hit by the car succumbed to their injuries. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed at this time, respecting the family’s privacy during their time of grieving. The investigation into the precise circumstances surrounding the accident continues, as the authorities work tirelessly to piece together the details of this tragic event.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Driver

At this point, it remains unclear whether the driver of the offending vehicle stayed at the scene of the accident or fled. No information has been released regarding any potential arrests relating to the incident. As this is a developing story, further details will emerge as the investigation unfolds.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

