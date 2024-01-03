en English
Accidents

Pedestrian Killed in DUI-Related Collision with Tesla in Las Vegas

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Pedestrian Killed in DUI-Related Collision with Tesla in Las Vegas

A tragic incident unfolded in Las Vegas, NV, when a pedestrian, aged 41, was struck and killed by a 2023 Tesla Model 3. The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Alexandro Hernandez-Herrera, is now under arrest on suspicion of DUI. The unfortunate event transpired on Lamb Boulevard near Judson Avenue, as the pedestrian attempted to cross the road outside of a designated crosswalk.

Details of the Collision

The pedestrian was hit by the Tesla driven by Hernandez-Herrera and was declared dead at the scene by the paramedics who arrived promptly after the collision. Hernandez-Herrera, seemingly impaired, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A Pattern of DUI Incidents

This is far from an isolated incident, with multiple DUI-related accidents occurring in the area recently. Michael Ladell Thomas, with four previous DUI arrests since 2010, is currently facing charges of manslaughter and felony DUI following a crash where he killed 30-year-old EMT Mary ‘Katie’ Pipkins. Another incident led to the death of a Nevada corrections officer and an alarm company manager when a driver ran a red light. A 10-month investigation also recently concluded with the arrest of Wallace Ryan for a fatal crash that killed Las Vegas resident Adam Day.

Ongoing Investigation

As of now, an active investigation is underway to gather more information regarding the fatal incident involving Hernandez-Herrera. The Las Vegas law enforcement agencies have been particularly vigilant in their efforts to curb DUI-related incidents, given the recent spate of such tragedies.

Despite the somber nature of these incidents, they highlight the importance of responsible driving and the drastic consequences that can follow when this is not observed. The report also includes information about Sweet James, a law firm specializing in personal injury and wrongful death cases, offering their legal services to those affected by such incidents.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

