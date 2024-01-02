en English
Accidents

Pedestrian in Critical Condition after Accident in Flint, Michigan

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
In the first hours of 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded on the frosty streets of Flint, Michigan. A young 27-year-old pedestrian named Colton Wilt found himself in a life-threatening situation after being struck by a gold GMC Yukon. The accident occurred on Western Road, near Richfield Road, a location known for its busy traffic even during the early hours.

Investigation Underway

Flint police are diligently working on the investigation, with a focus on determining the possible involvement of drugs or alcohol. The driver of the Yukon, whose identity remains undisclosed, is suspected to have been under the influence at the time of the crash. Speed, however, has been ruled out as a contributing factor to the accident by the authorities.

Victim in Critical Condition

Colton Wilt, the victim of this unfortunate incident, was promptly transported to Hurley Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition. The medical team is working tirelessly to stabilize his condition and provide him with the best care possible.

Call for Public Assistance

As part of their investigation, Flint police are appealing to the public for any additional information that could shed light on the circumstances that led to the accident. The authorities have provided contact details for Sgt. Randy Matteson, who can be reached at 810-237-6816 for any leads or tips. The police hope that with public assistance, they can piece together the events of that fateful night and ensure justice is served.

Accidents United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

