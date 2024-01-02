Pedestrian in Critical Condition after Accident in Flint, Michigan

In the first hours of 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded on the frosty streets of Flint, Michigan. A young 27-year-old pedestrian named Colton Wilt found himself in a life-threatening situation after being struck by a gold GMC Yukon. The accident occurred on Western Road, near Richfield Road, a location known for its busy traffic even during the early hours.

Investigation Underway

Flint police are diligently working on the investigation, with a focus on determining the possible involvement of drugs or alcohol. The driver of the Yukon, whose identity remains undisclosed, is suspected to have been under the influence at the time of the crash. Speed, however, has been ruled out as a contributing factor to the accident by the authorities.

Victim in Critical Condition

Colton Wilt, the victim of this unfortunate incident, was promptly transported to Hurley Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition. The medical team is working tirelessly to stabilize his condition and provide him with the best care possible.

Call for Public Assistance

As part of their investigation, Flint police are appealing to the public for any additional information that could shed light on the circumstances that led to the accident. The authorities have provided contact details for Sgt. Randy Matteson, who can be reached at 810-237-6816 for any leads or tips. The police hope that with public assistance, they can piece together the events of that fateful night and ensure justice is served.