Pedestrian Fatality in Port Republic: A Call for Witnesses

In a tragic incident that occurred on January 19, 2024, Anthony Joseph Pessagno, Jr., a 36-year-old resident of Lusby, Maryland, was struck and killed in a pedestrian-involved motor vehicle accident in Port Republic. The devastating event took place around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Solomons Island Road and Broomes Island Road, turning an ordinary evening into a scene of heartbreak and shock.

Unforeseen Mishap on the Road

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office was alerted about the incident and promptly dispatched deputies to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive Pessagno on the road. Despite the immediate presence of emergency medical personnel, Pessagno was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene, marking an abrupt and tragic end to his life.

Driver's Account and Eyewitness Corroboration

The vehicle involved in the accident, a 2020 Ford F350, was driven by 68-year-old Martin Lynn Pitcher of Port Republic. In the aftermath of the tragic event, Pitcher claimed not to have seen Pessagno, who reportedly was walking in and out of the travel portion of the roadway. Pitcher's statement was corroborated by several witnesses and additional individuals who contacted the Sheriff's Office, supporting his claim of the incident being an unforeseen mishap.

Investigation Underway

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team, under the leadership of Master DFC Jeffrey Hardesty, is spearheading the investigation into the crash. They are thoroughly examining the circumstances of the incident in an attempt to piece together the events that led to the fatal accident. Pitcher, who refused medical treatment at the scene, was released, and the authorities are now appealing to the public for assistance in their investigation.

The Sheriff's Office has requested that anyone with relevant information or who witnessed the event contact Master DFC Hardesty, referencing case number 24-4831. This appeal underscores the authorities' commitment to conducting a comprehensive investigation and ensuring that the truth surrounding this unfortunate incident comes to light.