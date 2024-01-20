Pedestrian Critically Injured in Fort Pierce Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Public's Help

A hit-and-run incident late Friday night in Fort Pierce has left a pedestrian critically injured. The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Juanita Avenue, located west of U.S. 1 and north of the city's downtown area.

Witness Account and Suspect Description

According to a witness present at the scene, a white sedan struck the pedestrian, and then without any delay, it fled the scene. It was last seen heading south on U.S. 1. The vehicle, believed to be an older model, is likely to have sustained significant damage to its front windshield and the driver's-side mirror.

Victim's Condition and Identity

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was immediately rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in a critical condition. As of Saturday afternoon, additional details regarding his identity, residence, or current medical status had not been disclosed to the public.

Public Appeal and Investigation

The Fort Pierce Police Department has undertaken the investigation into the hit-and-run with urgency. They are making active efforts to locate the suspect driver and the involved vehicle. In a bid to expedite the process, authorities are appealing to the public for any information related to the incident. Anyone with knowledge about the hit-and-run is urged to contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers on 800-273-8477 or the Fort Pierce Police Department directly at 772-467-6800.