Pedestrian Bridge Collapses After Dump Truck Collision in Ang Thong

Early Sunday morning, a major incident unfolded along Highway 32 in Muang district, Ang Thong, when a dump truck, with its body inadvertently raised, struck a pedestrian bridge. The accident, which took place around 7 am in Tambon Chairi, led to the collapse of the bridge, which fell onto the truck and sprawled across the highway, blocking traffic in both directions.

Emergency Response and Traffic Disruption

The rapid response from the Department of Highways saw the deployment of mobile cranes to clear the debris. However, the incident caused significant disruption along one of the main arteries leading to the North. Authorities were quick to advise motorists to use an alternative route via the Asian Highway to circumvent the obstruction.

Investigation and Aftermath

As of the time of reporting, there are no immediate reports of casualties. The exact cause of the truck’s raised body during the incident remains under investigation. The collapse of the pedestrian bridge has raised questions about safety standards and protocols for heavy-duty vehicles on the road. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and disruptions such incidents can cause.