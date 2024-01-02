Pedestrian Accident in Luqa, Malta Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

A pedestrian accident on Monday morning in Luqa, Malta, has left a 52-year-old woman from Hamrun seriously injured. The woman was struck by a Citroen C1 car around 10:15 am on Triq Sant Andrija.

The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Paul’s Bay. Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have been initiated.

The unfortunate mishap turned an ordinary day into a traumatic one for the Hamrun resident. The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after receiving immediate medical attention at the scene.

The health status was later certified as grievously injured. The circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear and under investigation.