Accidents

Pedestrian Accident in Luqa, Malta Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Pedestrian Accident in Luqa, Malta Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

A pedestrian accident on Monday morning in Luqa, Malta, has left a 52-year-old woman from Hamrun seriously injured. The woman was struck by a Citroen C1 car around 10:15 am on Triq Sant Andrija.

The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Paul’s Bay. Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have been initiated.

The unfortunate mishap turned an ordinary day into a traumatic one for the Hamrun resident. The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after receiving immediate medical attention at the scene.

The health status was later certified as grievously injured. The circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear and under investigation.

Accidents
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

