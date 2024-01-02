en English
Accidents

Passerby Aids in New Year’s Day Car Crash Rescue in Gary, Indiana

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Passerby Aids in New Year’s Day Car Crash Rescue in Gary, Indiana

A remarkable rescue unfolded in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Gary, Indiana, where two women were saved from a potentially fatal car accident. The car, which had flipped over and trapped the women inside, remained hidden from sight for an agonizing two hours despite relentless search efforts by police and emergency responders.

Unseen Accident

The precarious situation began around 3:40 a.m., when the car overturned near Buffington Harbor and the former Majestic Star casino property. The vehicle’s position, about 50 yards from the road, made it indistinguishable in the predawn darkness, confounding multiple police and emergency teams.

A Ray of Hope

As time wore on, one of the trapped women managed to extricate herself from the wreckage. In a desperate bid for help, she flagged down a passerby, Greg Zellers, a mechanic on his way to work. Zellers swiftly turned savior, guiding first responders to the hidden crash site.

A Life Saved

With the car’s location now disclosed, the Gary Fire Department was able to assist the second woman, who, alarmingly, reported an inability to feel her legs. She was promptly airlifted to a hospital. The extent of her injuries remains undisclosed.

The story of this New Year’s Day rescue is one of courage, quick thinking, and community spirit. It serves as a stark reminder of the power of human compassion and the critical role of emergency services. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. commended Zellers, the officers, and the first responders, whose combined efforts successfully turned a near tragedy into a tale of survival.

Accidents United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

