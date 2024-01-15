en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight at Delhi Airport Amidst Chaotic Delays

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight at Delhi Airport Amidst Chaotic Delays

An alarming incident unfolded at Delhi Airport when a passenger physically assaulted a pilot of an IndiGo flight. The assault took place during an announcement about a delay due to foggy conditions, leading to a sharp escalation of tensions onboard. The situation at the airport grew increasingly chaotic, underlining the potential dangers faced by aviation professionals amidst demanding operational circumstances.

Unprecedented Assault Amidst Flight Delay

The passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia, was onboard a flight from Delhi to Goa when he physically assaulted the pilot. As the pilot made an announcement about the delay, Kataraia, in a fit of rage, hit him. The shocking incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation of Kataraia’s actions. IndiGo, in response to the incident, filed a complaint and is in the process of lodging an official case against the passenger.

Pandemonium at Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport, one of the busiest in the country, was thrown into chaos due to the incident and adverse weather conditions. A total of 110 flights were delayed and 79 were cancelled, with an average delay of 50 minutes. The disruptions were primarily a result of dense fog engulfing North India, creating significant challenges for flight operations. The situation was further exacerbated by the assault incident, which added to the turmoil at the airport.

Aftermath of the Incident

Following the assault, Kataraia was handed over to the authorities. The aviation security agency has initiated a probe into the incident, and Delhi Police have assured appropriate action. The incident has underscored the need for enhanced security and stricter regulations to protect aviation professionals, who often bear the brunt of passenger frustration during disruptions. The incident at Delhi Airport serves as a harsh reminder of the pressures and challenges faced by aviation professionals, particularly during periods of operational disruptions.

0
Accidents Aviation India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
16 mins ago
Investigation Underway into Massive Oil Tanker Fire in Epping, New Hampshire
A shocking incident unfolded in Epping, New Hampshire, as a fire erupted at the North Atlantic Fuels work site involving multiple oil tankers. The incident, which transpired on a Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., saw huge flames engulf three tankers and a tractor-trailer, leading to a four-alarm response by firefighters. Massive Fire Response and Environmental
Investigation Underway into Massive Oil Tanker Fire in Epping, New Hampshire
Fatal Workplace Incident in Whangarei Claims a Life
39 mins ago
Fatal Workplace Incident in Whangarei Claims a Life
Recurring Fires at GHMC Office Alarm Activists; Call for Inquiry and Police Intervention
39 mins ago
Recurring Fires at GHMC Office Alarm Activists; Call for Inquiry and Police Intervention
Significant Fire Incident in Mumbai High-Rise Prompts Swift Emergency Response
27 mins ago
Significant Fire Incident in Mumbai High-Rise Prompts Swift Emergency Response
Severe Rainfall Disrupts Greater Sydney, Emergency Services on High Alert
38 mins ago
Severe Rainfall Disrupts Greater Sydney, Emergency Services on High Alert
Zimbabwe’s Redwing Mine: A Tale of Frequent Accidents and Environmental Hazards
39 mins ago
Zimbabwe’s Redwing Mine: A Tale of Frequent Accidents and Environmental Hazards
Latest Headlines
World News
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
1 min
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
1 min
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
2 mins
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
3 mins
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
3 mins
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
3 mins
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
11 mins
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
12 mins
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
13 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
13 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app