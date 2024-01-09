en English
Accidents

Partygoer’s Viral Urn Entrapment Marks Unexpected New Year’s Eve Highlight

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
Partygoer’s Viral Urn Entrapment Marks Unexpected New Year’s Eve Highlight

At the stroke of the new year in Mountain Brook, Alabama, an unexpected incident at a house party set social media abuzz. A reveler became entangled in a decorative urn, resulting in a spectacle that soon went viral. The video footage of the event, shared on Twitter under the handle TheWapplehouse, portrayed the ensuing pandemonium as the man remained stuck inside the urn.

From Partygoer to Urn Occupant

The footage showed the unidentified man seemingly enshrined within the ornate urn. As music echoed and partygoers watched with a mix of amusement and concern, a rescue operation was initiated. Using a hammer and a makeshift screwdriver chisel, well-intentioned attendees—now impromptu rescuers—attempted to free the trapped partygoer.

A Shattering Rescue

As the urn was painstakingly chipped away, a loud cracking sound echoed across the room, drawing cheers from the onlookers. The partygoer, having become an unexpected centerpiece of the celebration, emerged from the shattered remnants of the urn unscathed. The merrymaking resumed, the incident adding an undeniable spike to the evening’s energy.

The Hero of the Hour

In a follow-up post, the original eyewitness celebrated the successful rescue operation, referring to the urn occupant as a hero. The partygoer’s impromptu adventure had not only provided a unique entertainment but also a tale of unexpected heroism. The man emerged as a symbol of the evening’s spirit, embodying the resilience and cheer of the New Year.

Accidents United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

