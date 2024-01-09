en English
Accidents

Paradise Valley Tragedy: Two Men Lose Lives in Attempt to Save Dog

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
In a tragic turn of events, two men in Paradise Valley, Arizona, lost their lives in a bid to save a dog that had been hit by a car. This unfortunate incident that unfolded on Sunday, January 7th, underscores the unpredictability of life and the noble instinct to help others regardless of the risks.

Unforeseen Tragedy Unfolds

Nooraly Lalji, 47, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz when he accidentally struck a dog. Rather than driving away, Lalji returned to the scene in an attempt to help the injured animal. His act of kindness was mirrored by John Wintersteen, 78, a neighbor and former Paradise Valley police chief. Despite their noble intentions, fate had a cruel twist in store. As they tried to assist the dog, both Lalji and Wintersteen were hit by a Lexus RX. The calamity did not end there. One of them was subsequently run over by a Nissan Sentra.

Community Loses A Beloved Figure

Despite being rushed to a Scottsdale hospital, the two men could not survive their injuries. The dog, the innocent catalyst of the unfortunate chain of events, also succumbed to its injuries. The drivers of the Lexus and Nissan, perhaps shocked by the sudden turn of events, stayed at the scene and are actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Lalji and Wintersteen’s tragic demise has left the community in shock and mourning.

Remembering John Wintersteen

John Wintersteen, apart from being a neighbor, was a respected pillar of the Paradise Valley community. He served as the police chief from 1995 to 2009, a tenure marked by his commitment to service and community welfare. Wintersteen’s contributions extended beyond his professional role. He was an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America and was instrumental in organizing annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. His sudden departure has left an irreplaceable void in the community’s heart.

Accidents United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

