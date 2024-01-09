Paradise Valley Mourns the Loss of Two Good Samaritans in Tragic Accident

In a heart-rending incident in Paradise Valley, Arizona, two Good Samaritans lost their lives while trying to help an injured dog on January 7. Former Paradise Valley police chief, John Wintersteen, 78, and business executive, Nooraly Lalji, 47, were fatally struck by vehicles during their compassionate endeavor.

Tragic Turn of Events

Lalji, driving his Mercedes Benz, initially hit the dog. Rather than fleeing the scene, he returned to aid the injured animal. Wintersteen, a neighbor and renowned community figure, joined Lalji in the effort to help. The situation took a tragic turn when both men were subsequently hit by a Lexus RX; one of them was further run over by a Nissan Sentra.

Community Loss

Despite being swiftly transported to a Scottsdale hospital, both Lalji and Wintersteen succumbed to their injuries. The dog, despite the men’s best efforts, also did not survive. The two drivers involved in the subsequent accidents stayed at the scene and are actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Remembering John Wintersteen

Wintersteen, who served as police chief from 1995 to 2009, is remembered fondly for his contributions to the community. His legacy includes his volunteer work with the Boy Scouts of America and his active involvement in organizing local Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. The Paradise Valley Police Department acknowledged Wintersteen’s lasting impact on the community and expressed their deep sense of loss.

In the face of this tragedy, the community of Paradise Valley mourns the loss of two individuals who exemplified humanity at its best. Their actions, while ending in tragedy, serve as a reminder of the importance of compassion and selflessness in our society.