Panic in Embakasi Over Suspected Gas Leak Post-Explosion: No Danger Found

Panic seized Mradi, Embakasi, as residents feared a gas leak in the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion the previous Friday, which claimed six lives and injured over 300 people. The anxiety was triggered by the detection of a strong Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) odor, leading to evacuations, temporary school closures, and swift investigations by security agents and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority. However, these investigations revealed no underground tank leakage, assuaging the residents' fears.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Upon detecting the scent of LPG, locals promptly alerted the authorities, who, in turn, reacted with urgency. Schools, including the Victory Junior School, were temporarily closed and students evacuated as a precautionary measure. Security agents, alongside the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, conducted thorough investigations into the suspected leak.

Explosion Aftermath and Aid

The explosion that occurred on Friday involved a gas truck, leading to a fireball and flames that caused extensive damage and injuries. Victims were admitted to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH) and Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where some are still in critical condition. In response to the disaster, the Kenya Red Cross has stepped in to assist the affected residents, covering two months of rent and facilitating the replacement of lost documents.

Assurance from Authority

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Admson Bungei confirmed to the community that all gas tanks were found to be empty, and there was no potential danger. He also assured them that the findings from the investigation of the initial blast would be shared soon, and any responsible parties would face legal action. This assurance served to restore calm in the Mradi community, allowing life to return to normalcy following the initial panic.