en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Panama-Flagged Vessel Hits Russian Naval Mine in Black Sea: Two Sailors Injured

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:48 am EST
Panama-Flagged Vessel Hits Russian Naval Mine in Black Sea: Two Sailors Injured

In an alarming incident on December 28, a Panama-flagged civilian cargo vessel collided with a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors onboard. This unsettling event is a stark reminder of the heightened risk of drifting naval mines in the region, a situation underscored by Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces.

Incident Details

The cargo ship was bound for a Danube port to load grain when it encountered the Russian naval mine. The resulting explosion crippled the vessel’s speed and control systems, triggering a fire on the upper deck. Quick thinking and decisive action on the part of the captain prevented the vessel from sinking by grounding it. The injured crew members were provided with immediate medical attention. Efforts are currently in progress to move the damaged vessel to a port.

A Surge in Naval Mines

The Black Sea has witnessed a surge in the number of naval mines since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This escalation has resulted in multiple incidents involving civilian and non-warring nations’ naval ships. The increasing presence of naval mines poses a significant risk to maritime safety and commercial shipping operations in the region.

Response and Future Measures

In response to the growing threats posed by naval mines, NATO members Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria have initiated discussions to create a joint force for clearing mines from the Black Sea. This proposed force reflects international acknowledgment of the risk and the necessity of collective action to mitigate the threat. The Southern Defense Forces continue to stress the importance of demining the sea with international support.

0
Accidents Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Catastrophic Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Texas Collision Claims Six Lives: A Family's Journey Cut Short

By BNN Correspondents

Poultry Farm Fire in Hamirpur Claims 5,000 Chickens, Owner Suffers Significant Financial Loss

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Incident in Sheffield: Car Strikes Crowd, Leaves One Dead and Several Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Polar Airlines Incident: A Case Study of Aviation Challenges in Russia ...
@Accidents · 19 mins
Polar Airlines Incident: A Case Study of Aviation Challenges in Russia ...
heart comment 0
Ammonia Leak in Ennore Stirs Residents into Midnight Frenzy: Demands for Accountability Rise

By BNN Correspondents

Ammonia Leak in Ennore Stirs Residents into Midnight Frenzy: Demands for Accountability Rise
Unidentified Driver Perishes in Fiery Car Incident on Karnataka Highway

By Rizwan Shah

Unidentified Driver Perishes in Fiery Car Incident on Karnataka Highway
Human Error Led to Yeti Airlines Crash, Investigation Finds

By BNN Correspondents

Human Error Led to Yeti Airlines Crash, Investigation Finds
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy’s Life at South Australia’s Ethel Beach

By Salman Khan

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
1 min
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
1 min
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
2 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
2 mins
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions
3 mins
UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions
A Family's Fight Against Rare Bile Duct Cancer: The Yasir Masood Story
3 mins
A Family's Fight Against Rare Bile Duct Cancer: The Yasir Masood Story
Ferne McCann's Remarkable Postpartum Transformation: Encouraging Fitness and Positivity
3 mins
Ferne McCann's Remarkable Postpartum Transformation: Encouraging Fitness and Positivity
138 Years of the Indian National Congress: A Journey of Transformation and Turbulence
4 mins
138 Years of the Indian National Congress: A Journey of Transformation and Turbulence
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
32 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
40 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
51 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app