Panama-Flagged Vessel Hits Russian Naval Mine in Black Sea: Two Sailors Injured

In an alarming incident on December 28, a Panama-flagged civilian cargo vessel collided with a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors onboard. This unsettling event is a stark reminder of the heightened risk of drifting naval mines in the region, a situation underscored by Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces.

Incident Details

The cargo ship was bound for a Danube port to load grain when it encountered the Russian naval mine. The resulting explosion crippled the vessel’s speed and control systems, triggering a fire on the upper deck. Quick thinking and decisive action on the part of the captain prevented the vessel from sinking by grounding it. The injured crew members were provided with immediate medical attention. Efforts are currently in progress to move the damaged vessel to a port.

A Surge in Naval Mines

The Black Sea has witnessed a surge in the number of naval mines since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This escalation has resulted in multiple incidents involving civilian and non-warring nations’ naval ships. The increasing presence of naval mines poses a significant risk to maritime safety and commercial shipping operations in the region.

Response and Future Measures

In response to the growing threats posed by naval mines, NATO members Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria have initiated discussions to create a joint force for clearing mines from the Black Sea. This proposed force reflects international acknowledgment of the risk and the necessity of collective action to mitigate the threat. The Southern Defense Forces continue to stress the importance of demining the sea with international support.