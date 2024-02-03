Pacific Ocean Ordeal: Three Panamanians Rescued after 11-day Drift

Three Panamanians have been rescued by the Colombian navy following an 11-day drift in the Pacific Ocean. The trio, Blas Olivardia, 30, Rey Arturo Torres, 27, and Jose Olivardia, 21, embarked on what was supposed to be a routine trip from Veracruz, near Panama City, to refuel a fishing boat. Unfortunately, their journey took a turn for the worse when their engine stalled, leaving them at the mercy of the north wind.

A Fight for Survival

The men found themselves adrift in the Pacific, covering a distance of about 600 kilometers (approximately 370 miles) without any supplies. Their survival instincts kicked in, and they resorted to collecting and consuming rainwater and coconuts that floated their way. Their resourcefulness and endurance saw them through a situation that would have otherwise been fatal.

Rescue Operation

Their makeshift raft was eventually spotted by a Colombian navy patrol approximately 180 nautical miles from Buenaventura, Colombia. The navy personnel swiftly initiated a rescue operation and brought the men to safety. Despite their harrowing ordeal, the men were reported to be in good condition, a testament to their resilience and human will.

Not The First Instance

This incident is reminiscent of a similar survival story from January 2023 when the Colombian navy rescued a man who had managed to survive 24 days adrift in the Caribbean on a sailboat, subsisting solely on ketchup. These extraordinary stories of survival underscore the indomitable human spirit and remind us of the perils that can accompany sea journeys.