Overpass Sign Collapse Causes Traffic Disruption on Route 111 in New Hampshire

In an unexpected turn of events, Route 111 in New Hampshire was thrown into gridlock when an overpass sign, without warning, plummeted onto the highway. This unforeseen occurrence led to the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes, leading to disruptions in traffic flow.

Emergency Response and Projections

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) was swift to respond to the incident. They projected that the sign’s removal operation could be accomplished within a few hours, aiming to restore normalcy as soon as possible. However, the duration was an estimate and subject to factors such as weather and the complexity of the removal process.

Investigation into the Cause

While the Nashua police department is yet to pinpoint the exact cause of the sign’s collapse, preliminary suggestions point towards weather conditions as the likely culprit. Investigations are ongoing, with the authorities keen on identifying the cause to prevent future occurrences of a similar nature.

No Reported Accidents

In a fortunate turn of circumstances, despite the sudden sign collapse, no traffic accidents were reported as a consequence. This can be attributed to the quick response of both the motorists on the road and the relevant authorities, who managed to control the situation effectively.

Updates on the status of West Hollis Street and the reopening of Route 111 will be provided as new information becomes available. For now, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and exercise caution while the authorities work to restore normalcy.