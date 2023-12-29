Oregon Truck Driver Cited for Careless Driving Following Collision with Police SUV, Ambulance

In a startling incident near Suttle Lake, Oregon, a truck driver has been cited for careless driving after losing control of his vehicle on an icy road. The event unfolded as the out-of-control truck collided with an Oregon State Police SUV and a Black Butte Ranch Fire Department ambulance present on-site, attending to a prior crash. The heart-stopping moment was captured on body-camera video by the Black Butte Ranch Police, who later released the footage to the public.

Truck Collides with Emergency Vehicles

The truck, maneuvering on the slippery highway, swerved dangerously, resulting in a direct collision with the Oregon State Police SUV. In a terrifying turn of events, the truck also crashed into a Black Butte Ranch Fire Department ambulance that was attending to a previous accident. The ambulance was occupied by three medics and a patient at the time of the crash. Miraculously, no injuries were reported from those within the vehicle.

Cautionary Message to the Public

The Black Butte Ranch Police released the footage as a cautionary message to the public, emphasizing the importance of safe driving. The police stressed the need for drivers to significantly reduce their speed below the speed limit upon sighting emergency lights, as the safety of first responders is heavily reliant on the conduct of motorists. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential danger and unpredictability that adverse weather conditions can pose.

Driving Responsibly in Adverse Conditions

The police statement following the incident underlined the importance of vigilance and caution when driving in challenging weather conditions. The incident underscores the necessity to maintain control and reduce speed, particularly in the proximity of emergency vehicles, to ensure the safety of all road users. The release of the body-camera footage aims to prompt drivers to reflect on their responsibilities while behind the wheel, stressing the potential consequences of careless driving.

