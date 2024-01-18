A tragic incident unfolded in Oregon as a power line, toppled by severe winter storms, fell onto a vehicle, electrocuting three people to death. Miraculously, a baby was rescued from the scene by a quick-thinking witness, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the heartrending tragedy.

Electrocution in Oregon: A Winter Storm Tragedy

On a fateful day in Portland, when the city was under the grip of icy weather, three individuals met a horrific demise. A downed power line fell onto their car, and the victims were electrocuted when they stepped out of the vehicle. The severe winter weather has wreaked havoc across the region, claiming at least ten weather-related deaths since January 12.

A Glimmer of Hope: The Baby's Survival

In the face of this catastrophe, a ray of hope emerged when a baby, donned in diapers, was rescued from the scene. The child, a mere 2-year-old, was promptly hospitalized. This incident served as a grim reminder of the perils of electricity, underlining the importance of staying inside the vehicle in such emergencies.

France, Ethiopia, and U.S. Policy: A Global Overview

While Oregon grapples with this tragedy, international developments continue to unfold. France has dismissed Russia's allegations of French mercenaries' presence in Ukraine, after Russia's defense ministry claimed to have killed them in Kharkiv. Ethiopia, on the other hand, is gearing up to open its financial markets to foreign investment banks by issuing licenses, a development that precedes the launch of its planned securities exchange.

In the United States, the Senate is working diligently to pass a stopgap measure to prevent a government shutdown, aiming to fund the federal government through early March. Speaker Mike Johnson has urged President Joe Biden to revamp U.S. immigration policy. Biden's current strategy involves limited military strikes and sanctions, intended to stave off a broader Middle East conflict and address attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Meanwhile, in Austria, the Beer Party, originally founded as a humorous endeavor, has marked its intentions to participate in the parliamentary elections this year.