Onondaga Tavern Engulfed by New Year’s Eve Blaze: Community Rallies Behind Owner

The Onondaga Tavern, an iconic Oak Street watering hole, was reduced to ashes in an early morning blaze on New Year’s Eve. Known for its popularity among motorcyclists, the bar’s fiery demise at around 5:30 a.m. marked the end of an era.

The Fire and Its Aftermath

Efforts to quell the flames proved futile, leading to the complete destruction of the establishment. While officials from the Onondaga Township Fire Department were unavailable for comments, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth conveyed the fire’s suspicious nature. This incident follows closely on the heels of another fire that ravaged a motorcycle club north of Potterville under suspected arson, with investigations in progress.

Community Rallies Behind Tavern Owner

Reacting swiftly to the tragedy, Rhiannon Schindewolf-DeShais initiated a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to aid the bar owner, Chris Potter, and his family. The campaign has garnered considerable support, with donations hovering around the $3,000 mark. Additionally, a separate fundraiser dedicated to an associate of Potter’s has collected over $1,200.

An Emblem of Memories and History

The Onondaga Tavern wasn’t just a business; it was a repository of memories and local history. Patrons frequently left signed dollar bills, and the walls were a canvas of cherished memorabilia. Its loss, therefore, extends beyond the financial and strikes a blow to the community’s collective nostalgia. Chris Potter, the man at the helm of the tavern, was not only a business owner but also a beloved member of the community, recognized for his generosity. Potter, who also lost his home in the fire, has not been reachable for comments.