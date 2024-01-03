en English
Accidents

Onondaga Tavern Engulfed by New Year’s Eve Blaze: Community Rallies Behind Owner

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
Onondaga Tavern Engulfed by New Year’s Eve Blaze: Community Rallies Behind Owner

The Onondaga Tavern, an iconic Oak Street watering hole, was reduced to ashes in an early morning blaze on New Year’s Eve. Known for its popularity among motorcyclists, the bar’s fiery demise at around 5:30 a.m. marked the end of an era.

The Fire and Its Aftermath

Efforts to quell the flames proved futile, leading to the complete destruction of the establishment. While officials from the Onondaga Township Fire Department were unavailable for comments, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth conveyed the fire’s suspicious nature. This incident follows closely on the heels of another fire that ravaged a motorcycle club north of Potterville under suspected arson, with investigations in progress.

Community Rallies Behind Tavern Owner

Reacting swiftly to the tragedy, Rhiannon Schindewolf-DeShais initiated a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to aid the bar owner, Chris Potter, and his family. The campaign has garnered considerable support, with donations hovering around the $3,000 mark. Additionally, a separate fundraiser dedicated to an associate of Potter’s has collected over $1,200.

An Emblem of Memories and History

The Onondaga Tavern wasn’t just a business; it was a repository of memories and local history. Patrons frequently left signed dollar bills, and the walls were a canvas of cherished memorabilia. Its loss, therefore, extends beyond the financial and strikes a blow to the community’s collective nostalgia. Chris Potter, the man at the helm of the tavern, was not only a business owner but also a beloved member of the community, recognized for his generosity. Potter, who also lost his home in the fire, has not been reachable for comments.

Accidents United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

