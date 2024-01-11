en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

One Dead, Three Injured as Avalanche Hits Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
One Dead, Three Injured as Avalanche Hits Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

An avalanche of tragic proportions ripped through the California ski resort, Palisades Tahoe, only half an hour after it opened its doors to enthusiastic winter sports enthusiasts. This calamity, which occurred in the KT-22 expert terrain area, resulted in one fatality and injuries to three others, casting a somber shadow over the start of the season.

Unexpected Catastrophe

The avalanche, a massive slide of snow and debris estimated to be 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep, came as a sudden shock to the resort-goers. The incident prompted the immediate closure of the entire resort and necessitated the mobilization of over 100 search and rescue personnel. The resort, nestled near Lake Tahoe, was just beginning its day when the avalanche struck, transforming a morning of winter wonder into a scene of chaos and devastation.

An Unfortunate First

Marking the first U.S. avalanche fatality of the season, this incident underscores the inherent risks associated with mountainous resort areas, particularly during or following heavy snowfall. While two individuals caught in the avalanche’s path emerged relatively unscathed, one person lost their life, and another incurred injuries. In the backdrop of this tragic event, the resort’s ski patrollers had been conducting avalanche control work and assessments since the preceding Sunday, highlighting the unpredictable nature of such disasters.

Investigation and Aftermath

The avalanche occurred in the ‘GS gully’ area just off the KT-22 ski lift, a spot that had been deemed safe to open to the public despite prevailing heavy snow and high winds. The investigation into the cause of the avalanche is ongoing, with the resort’s safety protocols and emergency preparedness likely to come under scrutiny. As the dust settles on this tragic event, the resort remains closed with no announcement regarding its reopening.

0
Accidents Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Man Found Dead on Offshore Vessel, Unnoticed for Half a Day
In a startling incident that has raised eyebrows on safety and welfare practices aboard offshore worker accommodation vessels, a man was found dead on the Bibby Stockholm, reportedly undiscovered for a disturbingly long period of 12 hours. The vessel, a temporal home for workers in the offshore industry, was anchored near an oil platform in
Man Found Dead on Offshore Vessel, Unnoticed for Half a Day
Florida's 'Ariya's Act' Aims to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
43 mins ago
Florida's 'Ariya's Act' Aims to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
California Fisherman Rescues Woman Trapped in Truck for Five Days
45 mins ago
California Fisherman Rescues Woman Trapped in Truck for Five Days
Landing Phase: The Critical Juncture in Airplane Safety
12 mins ago
Landing Phase: The Critical Juncture in Airplane Safety
Janitor Injured in Classroom Collapse at Barbados School, Prompting Immediate Safety Measures
39 mins ago
Janitor Injured in Classroom Collapse at Barbados School, Prompting Immediate Safety Measures
Family Pleads for Justice in Fatal Hit-and-Run of B.J. Marsalis on I-530
43 mins ago
Family Pleads for Justice in Fatal Hit-and-Run of B.J. Marsalis on I-530
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory McIlroy Proposes Contractual Changes in Golf Amidst LIV Golf Challenge
10 seconds
Rory McIlroy Proposes Contractual Changes in Golf Amidst LIV Golf Challenge
Real Madrid Outlast Atletico in Thrilling Super Cup Semi-Final
1 min
Real Madrid Outlast Atletico in Thrilling Super Cup Semi-Final
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival and Steve Smith's Return Headline BBL Sydney Derby
4 mins
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival and Steve Smith's Return Headline BBL Sydney Derby
Davies Mwila Criticizes State Prosecutors Over Extended Case Delays
5 mins
Davies Mwila Criticizes State Prosecutors Over Extended Case Delays
Canadian Liberals Divided Over Genocide Label for Israel's Actions in Gaza
5 mins
Canadian Liberals Divided Over Genocide Label for Israel's Actions in Gaza
Neuropsychological Effects of Rapid-Acting Antidepressants: New Insights
9 mins
Neuropsychological Effects of Rapid-Acting Antidepressants: New Insights
mRNA Therapy for Rare Liver Disease Shows Promise in Preclinical Study
10 mins
mRNA Therapy for Rare Liver Disease Shows Promise in Preclinical Study
UK Government Addresses Post Office Scandal with Historic Law Change
12 mins
UK Government Addresses Post Office Scandal with Historic Law Change
SB 1780 Proposes Prosecution and Fines for Unfounded Discrimination Accusations
14 mins
SB 1780 Proposes Prosecution and Fines for Unfounded Discrimination Accusations
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
28 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
3 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
5 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
6 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
7 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
7 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app