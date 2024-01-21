Oldham Mountain Rescue Team Airlifts Injured Hiker from Icy Dean Rocks

In a gripping display of teamwork and technology, an injured hiker was rescued from the treacherous Dean Rocks near Dovestones, Greenfield, on Saturday. The hiker, who slipped on ice and fractured her ankle, was located and airlifted to safety by the Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) in a three-hour operation.

Rescue Amidst Icy Hazards

The incident unfolded when the police alerted the OMRT after the hiking accident. Fifteen members of the rescue team, including a Casualty Carer, were dispatched to the location. The team utilized PhoneFIND technology, a specialist tool designed to pinpoint exact locations, to locate the injured woman.

The icy conditions posed a significant risk, and the team made the decision that a stretcher rescue operation would be too dangerous. A decision was taken to call for a helicopter from Humberside to airlift the woman to safety, marking an exceptional collaboration between ground and air rescue services.

Teamwork and Gratitude

OMRT Team Leader Rob Tortoishell praised the efforts of the casualty's friends who were instrumental in keeping her warm and providing extra clothing while awaiting rescue. He also expressed his gratitude towards the helicopter team for their assistance in navigating the hazardous paths.

The incident underscores the potential dangers of hiking in icy conditions and the importance of adequate preparation. It also highlights the critical role of rescue services like OMRT and their use of innovative technology in ensuring the safety and well-being of outdoor enthusiasts.