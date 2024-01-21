Oklahoma Medical Helicopter Crash: NTSB Probes Tragedy That Claims Three

A fatal medical helicopter crash late Saturday night in Oklahoma resulted in the loss of three crew members Air Evac Lifeteam's aircraft. The helicopter was returning to its base in Weatherford after successfully completing a patient transport to Oklahoma City. The incident unraveled shortly before 11:25 p.m. when the Air Evac Lifeteam's Operations Control Center tragically lost contact with the aircraft.

Search for Crash Site and Victims

Despite the relentless efforts of law enforcement and Air Evac Lifeteam members, the exact location of the crash site has remained elusive. The identities of the victims are yet to be disclosed to the public out of respect for their families and due process. Air Evac Lifeteam has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to supporting the victims' families and team members affected by this heartrending tragedy.

Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Teams Dispatched

In response to the traumatic event, Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) teams have been dispatched to provide much-needed support and assistance during this challenging time. These professional teams are trained to handle crisis situations and offer emotional and psychological aid to those affected.

NTSB Launches Investigation

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has initiated a thorough investigation into the crash to unravel its cause. The NTSB's probe will focus on a myriad of factors, including weather conditions, aircraft maintenance records, and crew training procedures, to piece together the tragic sequence of events and prevent future occurrences.