Accidents

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Seeks Public Help in New Year’s Day Hit-and-Run Case

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Seeks Public Help in New Year’s Day Hit-and-Run Case

In the quiet town of Dewey, Oklahoma, the New Year began on a somber note. The local community is in shock after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported a fatal hit-and-run incident, leading to the death of 52-year-old Kerry Thornton on January 1, 2024. Found near the Backroads Bar on Portland Ave., the incident is believed to have occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A Community Plea for Answers

The case is now in the hands of OHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit, who are diligently investigating the unfortunate incident. The discovery of Thornton’s body was made by a passerby, with only personal belongings found at the scene. The lack of substantial evidence has led the OHP to seek assistance from the public, urging anyone with potential leads to contact the Troop B headquarters.

Oklahoma’s Struggle with Uninsured Drivers

As this investigation continues, it’s vital to note that Oklahoma struggles with a high rate of uninsured drivers. Roughly a quarter of all drivers in the state lack coverage, ranking Oklahoma among the worst states for uninsured drivers. State officials have implemented measures such as AI technology to identify uninsured vehicles, issuing notices to their drivers. These efforts have resulted in a 40% reduction in uninsured drivers, yet the issue persists.

Hit-and-Run Incidents: A Growing Concern

The fatal hit-and-run in Dewey is not an isolated incident. Across the United States, similar cases are causing alarm, with drivers either uninsured or fleeing the scene post-accident. Authorities continue to work tirelessly, locating suspects and bringing them to justice, but the problem remains significant. As the new year unfolds, these incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of hit-and-run accidents.

Accidents United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

