Ohio's Floating Restaurant Breaks Free, Drifts into Ohio River

In an unexpected turn of events, the Skipper's River Caf and Steamboat Marina in New Richmond, Ohio, became untethered and drifted into the mighty Ohio River. The floating restaurant, temporarily closed for relocation, broke free from its dock in an incident that drew the attention of the New Richmond Fire and EMS.

Emergency Services to the Rescue

Upon receiving the alert, emergency services made their way to the 300 block of Susanna Way. In a combined effort, the New Richmond Fire and EMS employed two of their boats to grapple with the situation. Teaming up with the restaurant owner, they succeeded in retrieving and securing the floating establishment back to the riverbank.

Unforeseen Circumstances

The incident occurred around 5 p.m., as the owners were disconnecting a dock from the restaurant. An unidentified issue arose, and the owner's boat failed to withstand the fast-flowing river, which was flowing three times faster than its usual pace. The restaurant was swept over half a mile down the Ohio River, taking nearly an hour and a half for the rescue teams to secure it.

Relocation Plans in the Works

Prior to this incident, the Skipper's River Caf had announced plans to relocate to Maysville, Kentucky, a location approximately 50 miles downriver. This announcement was made on January 3, and the restaurant was marked as temporarily closed for this purpose. As of the incident, the restaurant has not issued any statement in response to press inquiries.

While the current status of whether anyone was aboard the barge during the incident remains unknown, multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, came to assist in securing the restaurant. As investigations continue, crews are set to make necessary adjustments in the following days.