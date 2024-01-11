en English
Accidents

Officer and Suspect Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Scranton, Pennsylvania

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Officer and Suspect Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Early on Thursday, a somber hush descended over Scranton, Pennsylvania, as an encounter turned violent, resulting in a police officer and a suspect sustaining injuries. The incident, which took place around 4:30 a.m., has sent shockwaves through the community, yet specific details surrounding this unfortunate event remain shrouded in uncertainty.

Details of the Incident

The names of the injured officer and the suspect, as well as their conditions, are yet to be disclosed. The officer, however, is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The location of the incident has been identified as the intersection of Swetland Street and North Main Avenue. The exact circumstances under which the shooting occurred are not immediately clear, leaving an air of uncertainty hanging over Scranton.

Investigation Underway

The Pennsylvania state police are working hand in hand with the Scranton police in this investigation. An active criminal investigation is ongoing, and the department has urged the public to trust information from specific sources only. The authorities are expected to hold a joint news conference later in the day, promising a more comprehensive account of the situation.

Impact on the Community

Such an incident has not left the community untouched. The Scranton School District, in response to the situation, has implemented a flexible instruction virtual day following a two-hour delay. The hospital’s emergency department and ICU have been placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure. The city waits in tense anticipation as further details of the shooting are expected to unfold.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

