Off-Duty Police Dog K9 Xanti Struck by Vehicle, Minor Injuries Sustained

On a quiet Sunday in Two Rivers, a shocking incident unfolded that sent shockwaves through the local community. K9 Xanti, an esteemed member of the Two Rivers Police Department, was struck by a vehicle while off duty. The incident, reported to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, fortunately did not result in any severe injuries to the driver involved or the K9 officer.

Immediate Response and Care

Following the incident, Xanti, a three-year-old German Shepherd trained in narcotics detection, tracking, and handler protection, was swiftly rushed to the emergency veterinary service BluePearl in Appleton. The medical team reported minor abrasions and soreness but thankfully no internal injuries or broken bones. Xanti’s handler, Officer Andrew Lade, who has been his partner since 2017, was relieved to hear the prognosis.

Investigations Underway

While Xanti is on the mend, the Two Rivers Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances leading to this unfortunate accident. Concurrently, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is probing the details of the incident itself. The findings of these investigations are yet to be disclosed.

Future Steps

Over the next few days, Xanti will undergo close monitoring and subsequent follow-up veterinary appointments to ensure his complete recovery. The accident has served as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that these brave K9 officers face, even when they are not on duty. The department and local community, who hold a deep regard for Xanti and his contributions, eagerly anticipate his return.