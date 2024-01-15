Off-Duty Officer's Swift Action Saves Woman from Drowning in Indiana

In a heroic act that unfolded in Jackson County, Indiana, an off-duty officer's swift intervention saved a woman from an imminent drowning incident. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department received a distress call around 5:30 p.m., reporting a woman trapped in her car amidst escalating floodwaters. The incident transpired on County Road 50 North, near Chestnut Ridge Bottoms, where the woman found herself in an increasingly treacherous situation as floodwaters rapidly filled her SUV.

Advertisment

Deputy Holt's Timely Intervention

Deputy Mark Holt, although off-duty, found himself in the vicinity and responded to the emergency call. Upon reaching the site, he was met by a precarious scene: the woman's vehicle submerged, with water surging over the hood and up to her neck inside the car. Undeterred, Deputy Holt plunged into the water, hauled the woman from her vehicle, and placed her in his patrol car to provide warmth. He then promptly transported her to Schneck Medical Center.

Unanimous Commendation for Heroic Act

Advertisment

The Jackson County sheriff commended Deputy Holt's decisive action, asserting that it prevented the situation from spiraling out of control. His sentiment was echoed by the Seymour Police Department and other deputies who assisted by clearing a path to hasten the woman's safe transport to the hospital. The woman, identified as Jennifer Colvin, received medical attention for potential hypothermia, though her immediate condition following the rescue was not specified.

A Testament to Courage and Quick Thinking

This episode serves as a testament to the courage and quick thinking of Deputy Holt, who risked his life to save another. Whether on duty or off, his commitment to safeguarding the community remains unswerving. His courageous act is a reminder of the vital role that law enforcement officers play, often putting themselves in harm's way to protect and serve.