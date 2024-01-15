Off-Duty Deputy's Heroic Rescue in Indiana Floodwaters

On a usual Saturday afternoon in Seymour, Indiana, Jennifer Colvin found herself in an extraordinary and perilous situation. Her SUV was swiftly becoming a sinking ship in a sea of raging floodwaters, the rising tide threatening to turn her vehicle into a watery tomb. The incident unfolded in the Chestnut Ridge Bottoms area, specifically located on the 9000 block East of County Road 50 N.

A Race Against Time

At precisely 5:21 p.m., Colvin dialed 911, her voice betraying the fear she was experiencing. She reported that water was swiftly entering her vehicle, transforming her 2019 Honda CRV into an unintended submarine. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department dispatchers, recognizing the urgency of the situation, swiftly pinpointed her location and understood the precariousness of her predicament.

A Saviour in Uniform

Deputy Mark Holt, who was off duty at the time but in close proximity to the scene, responded to the emergency call. Arriving at the scene, he discovered Colvin trapped in her vehicle, the water level already reaching her neck. Displaying courage and quick thinking, Deputy Holt braved the treacherous floodwaters that had already claimed Colvin's SUV. He managed to extract her from the clutches of a potential watery grave, placing her in his patrol vehicle to recover warmth.

Aftermath and Acknowledgement

Colvin was subsequently transferred to a local hospital where she received treatment for possible hypothermia. The swift action of Deputy Holt, without a doubt, prevented a bad situation from turning tragic. Sheriff Rick Meyer publicly commended Deputy Holt for his valor and quick response, which underscored the very essence of duty and service.