Odisha’s ‘Quit Steering Wheel’ Protest Against New Hit-and-Run Law Called Off

In Odisha, the recent ‘Quit Steering Wheel’ protest, initiated by the Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha in response to the new hit-and-run law, has been called off. The announcement came from the State Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur. The protest had sparked widespread disruption, affecting various services, including the transportation of essential commodities and the operation of bus services.

The Impact of the Protest

The protest had a significant effect on the daily lives of the citizens of Odisha. Essential commodities such as milk and public transport services were severely impacted. Panic buying led to a decrease in the supply of petrol and diesel, causing further disruption. The Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association General Secretary had to step in, advising people to stop panic buying to prevent fuel stocks from running out.

The Reason Behind the Protest

The newly enacted law imposes a stringent penalty for hit-and-run offences, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and a hefty fine of up to Rs 7 lakh. The protest was triggered by the drivers’ inability to shoulder such substantial financial penalties, as highlighted by Prasanta Menduli, the President of the Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha. The drivers’ association felt that the new law was unfairly punitive given their modest earnings.

The End of the Protest

After two days of protest that saw nearly two lakh drivers joining the strike, the ‘Quit Steering Wheel’ protest has been discontinued. The end of the protest signals a return to normalcy for the citizens of Odisha, who were affected by the disruption in essential services. However, it also raises questions about the future implications of the new hit-and-run law and its impact on the drivers.