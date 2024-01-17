NYPD Officer Struck by Car on Upper East Side: The Third Incident in a Week

An NYPD officer, while performing his duty, was struck by a car on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, marking the third incident of an NYPD officer being injured on the job within a week. The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Park Avenue, wedged between East 71st and 72nd streets, in a bustling part of the city.

Details of the Incident

The officer was not merely hit; he was hit by a car that was fleeing a stop. The vehicle involved is a grey Nissan, bearing Georgia plates. A possible broken arm and leg are among the injuries that the officer reportedly sustained. Yet, the exact severity of his injuries has not been officially disclosed. He was promptly rushed to a hospital, and his condition is described as serious but stable.

Unfolding Situation

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The car had multiple occupants at the time of the incident, adding layers to the ongoing investigation. As the situation is swiftly evolving, more details are anticipated to surface regarding the incident and the officer's condition.

Previous Incidents

This incident, unfortunately, isn't an isolated one. Earlier this week, two NYPD officers were shot while responding to a call in Brooklyn. The spate of incidents hitting the NYPD brings into sharp focus the inherent risks that law enforcement officers face while on duty.