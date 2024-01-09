en English
Accidents

NYPD Officer Clifford Saintvil Dies in Long Island Car Crash

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
NYPD Officer Clifford Saintvil Dies in Long Island Car Crash

On Sunday, January 7th, a tragic incident unfolded on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead, Long Island. NYPD Officer Clifford Saintvil, aged 32, lost his life in a fatal car crash while en route to work. His vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Rogue, veered off the road and collided with a tree, resulting in severe injuries that led to his untimely demise.

Accident Details

The accident occurred around 7:15 a.m. near Exit 13 in North Valley Stream. Authorities quickly arrived on the scene and Saintvil was promptly transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was pronounced dead, marking a tragic end to the life of a dedicated public servant.

A Dedicated Officer

Saintvil was a dutiful member of the NYPD, serving the southeastern area of Jamaica, Queens, under the 113th Precinct. His commitment to maintaining the safety and security of the community was evident in his work, and his loss is deeply mourned by his fellow officers and the citizens he served.

Final Salute from PBA

The New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA) expressed their profound sorrow over Saintvil’s death. A final salute was paid to the officer on PBA’s social media channels, featuring poignant images of officers lined up in a show of respect and solidarity. The salute served as a touching tribute to Saintvil, highlighting the police fraternity’s unity and mutual support in times of grief.

The specifics surrounding the cause of the crash are currently under investigation, with details yet to be disclosed to the public. As the NYPD and the city mourn the loss of Officer Saintvil, his dedication to service and the ultimate sacrifice he made will not be forgotten.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

