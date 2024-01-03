en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Nutrien Ltd. Fined $200,000 for Workplace Safety Violation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Nutrien Ltd. Fined $200,000 for Workplace Safety Violation

Nutrien Ltd., a Saskatchewan-based company, has been slapped with a penalty of $200,000 for a workplace safety violation – a hefty reminder of the importance of adhering to occupational health and safety regulations. The penalty came after the company acknowledged its guilt in Moosomin Provincial Court on December 19. The admission pertains to a severe workplace accident near Rocanville on September 20, 2021, where a worker was seriously injured after stepping into an unguarded floor opening.

Charges Stemming from Regulatory Violations

The charges against Nutrien Ltd. were brought by the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety. The ministry accused the company of failing to provide adequate covering for the floor opening or hole on the work surface as required by safety regulations. Moreover, Nutrien Ltd. was also accused of not installing a warning sign to caution workers about the hazard, a crucial measure that could have prevented such a mishap.

The Cost of Non-compliance

The court imposed a fine of $142,857.14, along with a surcharge of $57,142.86, bringing the total penalty to $200,000. This hefty fine underscores the significant financial implications of failing to adhere to workplace safety regulations. In addition to the potential for tragic human cost, companies like Nutrien Ltd. risk substantial financial losses due to non-compliance.

A Second Charge Withdrawn

In the wake of the company’s guilty plea, a second charge levied against Nutrien Ltd. was dropped. This development illustrates the sometimes complex legal processes following workplace accidents. Yet, it also serves as yet another reminder for all companies – ensuring workplace safety is not just ethically right, it’s also legally imperative.

0
Accidents
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Teenager Rescued from Floodwaters in Worcester Amid Storm Henk's Fury
In the early morning gloom of Wednesday, January 3, 2024, a teenager in Worcester found himself ensnared in the clutches of an escalating flood crisis. Amid the sweeping chaos caused by Storm Henk, the young man, astride his bicycle, was caught unawares by the rising floodwaters on Newport Street. The perilous situation warranted an immediate
Teenager Rescued from Floodwaters in Worcester Amid Storm Henk's Fury
Asheville Woman Faces Charges After Fatal Christmas Eve Moped Crash
6 mins ago
Asheville Woman Faces Charges After Fatal Christmas Eve Moped Crash
Stolen SUV Collision in Burlington Leads to Injuries and Arrests
8 mins ago
Stolen SUV Collision in Burlington Leads to Injuries and Arrests
Fatal Crash Halts Westbound Traffic on Beachline Expressway
3 mins ago
Fatal Crash Halts Westbound Traffic on Beachline Expressway
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
4 mins ago
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
New Year's Eve Highway Accident in New Hampton: Five Injured, Including Infant
6 mins ago
New Year's Eve Highway Accident in New Hampton: Five Injured, Including Infant
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
14 seconds
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
17 seconds
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
1 min
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
2 mins
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
2 mins
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
3 mins
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
3 mins
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
3 mins
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
Senator 'Bong' Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter
3 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
49 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
50 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
59 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app