en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup

In a grim start to the year, Florida’s Brightline high-speed train is under scrutiny by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) following two fatal crashes at the same railroad crossing in Melbourne. The accidents, which resulted in three deaths, occurred on the train’s route between Miami and Orlando. The NTSB is anticipated to issue a preliminary report within 30 days. Since the launch of the train’s 160-mile extension in September, there have been five fatalities, placing Brightline’s death rate as the worst among more than 800 railroads nationwide. The causes of past deaths predominantly include suicides, pedestrians crossing the tracks, or drivers bypassing crossing gates.

NTSB Investigation Underway

The NTSB’s investigation is expected to focus on understanding the safety issues at the crossing and exploring measures to prevent or mitigate future crashes. The first incident involved a northbound Brightline train colliding with an SUV, resulting in the driver’s death and injuries to three passengers. The second fatal accident occurred less than 48 hours later when a southbound train struck a pickup truck, leading to two further fatalities. Brightline, which has not yet commented on the incidents, has installed warning signs near crossings to alert drivers to the fast-moving trains.

Global News Roundup

In other news, a major fire has destroyed a warehouse used by Russia’s largest online retailer near St. Petersburg. The blaze, reportedly caused by an electrical wiring fault, led to a significant section of the warehouse collapsing. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, a tragic mudslide in Colombia’s western region has claimed at least 34 lives, with many more injured. The landslide affected a busy road between Quibdo and Medellin, and rescue operations continue.

Entertainment and Personal News

Turning to the world of entertainment, props from HBO’s acclaimed series ‘Succession’ have fetched high prices at auction, and the show is tipped for success at the upcoming Emmy Awards. An unfortunate bear from a bombed-out Ukrainian zoo has been given a new lease of life in a Scottish zoo. In royal news, Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei has celebrated his marriage in a spectacular 10-day ceremony. In political circles, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tied the knot in a private ceremony following a lengthy engagement. In the sports world, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, is undergoing treatment for brain cancer. Lastly, archaeologists have uncovered a network of ancient lost cities in the Ecuadorian Amazon, featuring settlements and roadways that date back 2,000 years.

0
Accidents Colombia Russia
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
42 seconds ago
78-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision Near Table Mountain Casino
In a tragic turn of events, a 78-year-old man lost his life in a fatal collision near Table Mountain Casino in Fresno County, California, on Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported to have occurred at the intersection of Millerton Road and Marina Drive. Details of the Collision The California Highway Patrol officers who responded to
78-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision Near Table Mountain Casino
Queen's Funeral Rehearsal: A Comedy of Errors
20 mins ago
Queen's Funeral Rehearsal: A Comedy of Errors
ANA Flight Returns to Tokyo due to Cockpit Window Crack; No Injuries Reported
22 mins ago
ANA Flight Returns to Tokyo due to Cockpit Window Crack; No Injuries Reported
Fatal Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Magee, Mississippi
54 seconds ago
Fatal Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Magee, Mississippi
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
7 mins ago
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
Miraculous Escape as Van Crashes into Nairne Home
11 mins ago
Miraculous Escape as Van Crashes into Nairne Home
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Joseph's Women's Basketball: A Winning Streak and a Crucial Showdown Ahead
20 seconds
St. Joseph's Women's Basketball: A Winning Streak and a Crucial Showdown Ahead
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
28 seconds
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
46 seconds
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
47 seconds
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
Calorie Reduction Efforts by Major Food Companies Stalled, Indicates Study
48 seconds
Calorie Reduction Efforts by Major Food Companies Stalled, Indicates Study
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
50 seconds
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
56 seconds
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
Public Opinion Polls Shed Light on Political Landscape
1 min
Public Opinion Polls Shed Light on Political Landscape
BYU Clinches First Big 12 Win, Defeating UCF 63-58
1 min
BYU Clinches First Big 12 Win, Defeating UCF 63-58
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app