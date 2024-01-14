NTSB Opens Investigation Into Fatal Crashes Involving Florida’s Brightline Trains

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an in-depth investigation into two fatal accidents involving Florida’s Brightline high-speed trains. These tragic incidents took place at the same railroad crossing on the route between Miami and Orlando, resulting in three fatalities. The unsettling events unfurled on January 10 and 12, 2024, in Melbourne, Florida, raising serious concerns about safety measures at the crossing.

Unprecedented Tragedy Strikes Twice

The recent crashes involved a harrowing collision with a sports utility vehicle that made a desperate attempt to outrun the oncoming train, according to Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Since the 160-mile extension connecting South Florida and Orlando kicked off in September, the route has witnessed a total of five fatalities. The Brightline high-speed trains, recognized by their distinctive neon yellow hue, are capable of speeds up to 125 mph, making the journey from Miami to Orlando in a swift 3.5 hours.

NTSB Steps In

The NTSB’s investigation is primarily focused on understanding the intricate safety issues at the crossing and exploring viable methods to prevent or mitigate similar tragedies in the future. A preliminary report is expected to be released within 30 days, with a comprehensive final report due to be published in 12 to 24 months.

Brightline’s Troubling History

Since its commencement of operations in July 2017, Brightline has had a disturbing 108 deaths on its tracks, the highest rate among U.S. railroads. A majority of these cases involve suicides, pedestrians, or drivers who overlooked safety measures. Notably, Brightline has yet to comment on the recent incidents.

The NTSB’s review will delve into crossing safety and opportunities for improvement. The goal is to ensure that such regrettable incidents are not repeated, and the safety of all passengers and pedestrians is prioritized.