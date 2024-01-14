Nottinghamshire House Fire: Two Critically Injured, Investigation Initiated

In the quiet town of Selston, Nottinghamshire, the tranquility was disrupted by the flames of a severe house fire on Rawson Street. In the early hours of Sunday, an emergency call made at 01:00 GMT set off a cascade of events, leading to a swift response from local emergency services, as they rushed to the scene with the grim knowledge that lives were at stake. Five individuals were affected by the fire—three managed to escape the fiery chaos, but two others were not as fortunate.

Rescue Amidst the Flames

Upon arrival, firefighters from Ashfield, Alfreton, and Eastwood fire stations, along with the police, ambulance service, and air ambulance, were confronted with a terrifying scene. The house, once a sanctuary for its inhabitants, was now an inferno. Despite the danger, the responders pressed on, rescuing the two trapped individuals who required immediate resuscitation.

Investigation Underway

The Nottinghamshire Police and fire service have embarked on a joint investigation to unravel the cause of the incident. The scene has been cordoned off, transforming the once lively neighborhood into a silent testament to the devastation the fire has wrought. With the process anticipated to be a lengthy one, lasting several days, the community and the local media stand watch, awaiting updates.