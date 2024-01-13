en English
Accidents

Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Seismic Shaking Brings Down Seven-Story Building in Wajima

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Seismic Shaking Brings Down Seven-Story Building in Wajima

In a devastating occurrence that shook Japan, a seven-story reinforced concrete (RC) building in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, crumbled following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. This catastrophic seismic event registered the maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, underlining the sheer magnitude of the natural disaster.

Building’s Collapse: A Rare Phenomenon

The earthquake caused the base of the building to disintegrate, instigating its collapse onto an adjacent three-story building that housed a restaurant and residence. This impact significantly diminished its height. The building, a structure dating back to 1972, witnessed a phenomenon unseen since the Great Hanshin Earthquake in 1995: its footings dislodged from the piles intended to anchor it to the bedrock.

Insights from the Field

Prof. Koichi Kusunoki from the Earthquake Research Institute of the University of Tokyo, who led an on-site survey, suggests that the violent shaking in multiple directions might have been the culprit behind the piles dislodging from the building’s foundations. This, in turn, led to the building’s eastward tilt and subsequent collapse.

Extended Damage in Wajima’s Central Area

But the damage didn’t stop there. In Wajima’s central area, five other RC buildings, all over half a century old, were found to have tilted between 0.4 and 4 degrees. Interestingly, there was no significant visible damage to their exteriors. Kusunoki posits that the underground piles of these buildings may be destroyed, and attributes the extensive damage to the soft ground, possibly due to liquefaction, near the sea and a river.

Adding to the calamity, the New Year’s Day earthquake inflicted significant damage on Wajima Junior High School in Ishikawa Prefecture, triggering a mass evacuation of 401 students. With the school buildings heavily damaged and water supplies cut off, city officials are orchestrating arrangements for the students and staff members to temporarily relocate to Hakusan, about 100 kilometers to the south, until the buildings are deemed safe for use.

