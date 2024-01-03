North Platte Police’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Ends in Multiple Arrests

During the holiday season, the North Platte Police Department implemented an aggressive initiative aimed at curbing impaired driving. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which ran from December 15 to January 1, resulted in the arrest of 13 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for DUI drugs.

Enforcing Roadway Safety

The campaign, funded by the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety, involved additional patrolling hours. During this period, the officers made over 200 traffic contacts and issued a total of 65 citations. Among these, two juveniles were apprehended for possession of alcohol, and two individuals were cited for open alcohol containers in their vehicles. Additionally, two arrests were made for felony possession of a controlled substance, and four individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Widespread Traffic Violations

Further highlighting the scope of traffic violations during the campaign, the North Platte Police Department recorded ten instances of drivers operating vehicles with a suspended license. These drivers were either jailed or ticketed, depending on the severity of their infringements. Alongside these, police issued 23 speeding tickets and nine citations for improper traffic signals, revealing a significant disregard for traffic rules.

Gratitude and Ongoing Vigilance

The North Platte Police Department expressed gratitude to the community for their cooperation in ensuring safety during the holiday season. However, the arrests and citations issued underline the importance of continuing vigilance against impaired driving and traffic violations. By holding individuals accountable, law enforcement hopes to cultivate a culture of responsibility and respect for traffic rules, thereby enhancing roadway safety for all.