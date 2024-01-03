en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

North Platte Police’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Ends in Multiple Arrests

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
North Platte Police’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Ends in Multiple Arrests

During the holiday season, the North Platte Police Department implemented an aggressive initiative aimed at curbing impaired driving. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which ran from December 15 to January 1, resulted in the arrest of 13 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for DUI drugs.

Enforcing Roadway Safety

The campaign, funded by the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety, involved additional patrolling hours. During this period, the officers made over 200 traffic contacts and issued a total of 65 citations. Among these, two juveniles were apprehended for possession of alcohol, and two individuals were cited for open alcohol containers in their vehicles. Additionally, two arrests were made for felony possession of a controlled substance, and four individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Widespread Traffic Violations

Further highlighting the scope of traffic violations during the campaign, the North Platte Police Department recorded ten instances of drivers operating vehicles with a suspended license. These drivers were either jailed or ticketed, depending on the severity of their infringements. Alongside these, police issued 23 speeding tickets and nine citations for improper traffic signals, revealing a significant disregard for traffic rules.

Gratitude and Ongoing Vigilance

The North Platte Police Department expressed gratitude to the community for their cooperation in ensuring safety during the holiday season. However, the arrests and citations issued underline the importance of continuing vigilance against impaired driving and traffic violations. By holding individuals accountable, law enforcement hopes to cultivate a culture of responsibility and respect for traffic rules, thereby enhancing roadway safety for all.

0
Accidents Law United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Tragedy: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims Life in Livingston Parish

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Tragedy: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Palm Beach County

By Muhammad Jawad

Nationwide DUI Charges Highlight Persistent Issue of Impaired Driving

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Three Family Members Killed in Los Angeles Car Crash

By BNN Correspondents

Dramatic Rescue Operation Follows Severe Car Crash in Palmerston North ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Dramatic Rescue Operation Follows Severe Car Crash in Palmerston North ...
heart comment 0
Ontario’s Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario's Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look
Tragic Airport Incident Sparks Discussions on Security, Mental Health, and Airline Operations

By Safak Costu

Tragic Airport Incident Sparks Discussions on Security, Mental Health, and Airline Operations
Perilous New Year’s Eve Stunt Ignites Social Media

By Rizwan Shah

Perilous New Year's Eve Stunt Ignites Social Media
Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year’s Traffic Fatalities

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year's Traffic Fatalities
Latest Headlines
World News
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
24 seconds
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
29 seconds
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
30 seconds
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
31 seconds
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
38 seconds
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
41 seconds
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
41 seconds
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
42 seconds
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
42 seconds
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
47 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app