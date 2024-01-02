en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

North Carolina Man Killed in Vintage Truck Crash in South Carolina

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
North Carolina Man Killed in Vintage Truck Crash in South Carolina

Tragedy struck on Monday as a vintage pickup truck crash claimed the life of a North Carolina man. The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred in South Carolina, resulting in the immediate death of Keith Dennis Turner, aged 64. Turner, fondly known as Dennis, was a resident of Scotland County in North Carolina.

A Tragic Turn of Events

Turner was driving a 1951 Chevrolet pickup truck when he lost control on Pea Bridge Road. The accident took place near the intersection with McGuirt Road, not far from the South Carolina-North Carolina state line. The impact caused Turner to be ejected from the vehicle, leading to his instantaneous death at the scene. As the vintage truck model did not have seat belts, Turner was not restrained at the time of the incident. No other individuals were harmed in the crash.

Investigation Underway

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that Turner’s vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a ditch. However, further investigation is required to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The intersection where the accident occurred has been cordoned off to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Rising Road Fatalities in South Carolina

This incident adds to the growing number of road fatalities in South Carolina. According to the state Department of Public Safety, 982 deaths were reported for the years 2023 and 2024. The previous year recorded a higher tally with 1,091 fatalities. Marlboro County, where the accident occurred, has seen its share of road deaths, recording eight in 2023 following 13 in 2022. These figures underscore the need for road safety measures to be prioritized in policy discussions and enforcement strategies.

0
Accidents United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Carolina Man Dies in Vintage Truck Accident in South Carolina

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Highway 14 Crash Claims Four Lives, Community Rallies to Support Victims' Families

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Collision in Newark, Delaware Claims Life of Woman

By BNN Correspondents

Stranded Sailboat on Jacksonville Beach Begins Removal Process

By BNN Correspondents

Doctor Couple's Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expres ...
@Accidents · 2 mins
Doctor Couple's Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expres ...
heart comment 0
Minor Injured in New Year’s Evening Shooting in Baton Rouge

By Muhammad Jawad

Minor Injured in New Year's Evening Shooting in Baton Rouge
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tofield Results in Fatality and Severe Injury

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tofield Results in Fatality and Severe Injury
New Year’s Eve Car Accident Near Worcester: Driver Self-extricates from Overturned Vehicle

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Car Accident Near Worcester: Driver Self-extricates from Overturned Vehicle
Stray Bullet mars New Year’s Eve Celebration in Texas: A Wake-up Call Against Celebratory Gunfire

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Stray Bullet mars New Year's Eve Celebration in Texas: A Wake-up Call Against Celebratory Gunfire
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
27 seconds
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
37 seconds
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
1 min
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
2 mins
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
2 mins
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
2 mins
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
2 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
2 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
2 mins
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
22 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
26 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
29 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
36 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app