North Carolina Man Killed in Vintage Truck Crash in South Carolina

Tragedy struck on Monday as a vintage pickup truck crash claimed the life of a North Carolina man. The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred in South Carolina, resulting in the immediate death of Keith Dennis Turner, aged 64. Turner, fondly known as Dennis, was a resident of Scotland County in North Carolina.

A Tragic Turn of Events

Turner was driving a 1951 Chevrolet pickup truck when he lost control on Pea Bridge Road. The accident took place near the intersection with McGuirt Road, not far from the South Carolina-North Carolina state line. The impact caused Turner to be ejected from the vehicle, leading to his instantaneous death at the scene. As the vintage truck model did not have seat belts, Turner was not restrained at the time of the incident. No other individuals were harmed in the crash.

Investigation Underway

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that Turner’s vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a ditch. However, further investigation is required to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The intersection where the accident occurred has been cordoned off to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Rising Road Fatalities in South Carolina

This incident adds to the growing number of road fatalities in South Carolina. According to the state Department of Public Safety, 982 deaths were reported for the years 2023 and 2024. The previous year recorded a higher tally with 1,091 fatalities. Marlboro County, where the accident occurred, has seen its share of road deaths, recording eight in 2023 following 13 in 2022. These figures underscore the need for road safety measures to be prioritized in policy discussions and enforcement strategies.