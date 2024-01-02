North Carolina Man Dies in Vintage Truck Accident in South Carolina

In a tragic event that unfolded on Monday, Keith Dennis Turner, a 64-year-old man from Scotland County, North Carolina, lost his life in a vehicle accident. The incident took place on Pea Bridge Road in South Carolina, a mere stone’s throw away from the North Carolina state line. Turner was behind the wheel of a vintage 1951 Chevrolet pickup truck when it tragically veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. The impact was severe enough to send the truck rolling over. The vehicle, a relic from an era before modern safety features, lacked seat belts. This unfortunate absence resulted in Turner being ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

Investigation Underway

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the exact cause of the crash. As it stands, this was a single-vehicle collision, and no other injuries have been reported. The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office pronounced Turner dead at the scene, adding another name to the growing list of road fatalities in South Carolina.

Rising Road Fatalities

As of Monday, the toll of those who have lost their lives on South Carolina’s roads in 2023 and 2024 stood at 982. This figure is a disturbing reminder of the dangers that persist on the road. The previous year, 2022, saw 1,091 fatalities, with Marlboro County recording 13 of those deaths. According to data from the state’s Department of Public Safety, Marlboro County has already experienced at least eight fatalities in 2023.

The Human Cost of Road Accidents

Each of these numbers represents a life cut short, a family in mourning, and a community grappling with the loss. The story of Keith Dennis Turner, a man enjoying the simple pleasure of driving a vintage truck, only to have his life end so abruptly, underscores the urgent need for continuous improvement in road safety measures. As we navigate our roads, let us remember to do so with care, keeping in mind the precious lives at stake.