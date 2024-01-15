en English
Accidents

North Carolina Man Arrested After School Bus Theft and Chase

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
In a shocking incident in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a man was arrested following a dramatic chase involving a stolen school bus. The event took place on a quiet Sunday afternoon, around 4:10 p.m., sending ripples of astonishment through the community.

Unexpected Heist

Officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department were alerted to the theft of the school bus. The vehicle was located on Peters Creek Parkway, and the police tried to initiate a traffic stop. The man behind the wheel, Joseph Spainhour, exhibited a blatant disregard for the law, refusing to pull over.

High-Speed Chase

In a reckless maneuver, Spainhour drove the bus over the median into the oncoming traffic lane. He continued this hair-raising ride for approximately a mile, with the stolen bus eventually crashing into a field. Miraculously, no injuries resulted from the chase or the subsequent crash, a fact that can be attributed to Spainhour being the sole occupant of the bus at the time.

Legal Consequences

Spainhour now faces serious charges, including felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony fleeing to elude arrest. The motor vehicle laws in North Carolina, detailed in Chapter 20, have also been violated multiple times by Spainhour during this incident. The Winston-Salem Police Department is currently appealing for additional information regarding the case. They have urged anyone with relevant details to contact their non-emergency number or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers or the Text-A-Tip Program.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

