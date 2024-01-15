North Carolina Man Arrested After School Bus Theft and Chase

In a shocking incident in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a man was arrested following a dramatic chase involving a stolen school bus. The event took place on a quiet Sunday afternoon, around 4:10 p.m., sending ripples of astonishment through the community.

Unexpected Heist

Officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department were alerted to the theft of the school bus. The vehicle was located on Peters Creek Parkway, and the police tried to initiate a traffic stop. The man behind the wheel, Joseph Spainhour, exhibited a blatant disregard for the law, refusing to pull over.

High-Speed Chase

In a reckless maneuver, Spainhour drove the bus over the median into the oncoming traffic lane. He continued this hair-raising ride for approximately a mile, with the stolen bus eventually crashing into a field. Miraculously, no injuries resulted from the chase or the subsequent crash, a fact that can be attributed to Spainhour being the sole occupant of the bus at the time.

Legal Consequences

Spainhour now faces serious charges, including felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony fleeing to elude arrest. The motor vehicle laws in North Carolina, detailed in Chapter 20, have also been violated multiple times by Spainhour during this incident. The Winston-Salem Police Department is currently appealing for additional information regarding the case. They have urged anyone with relevant details to contact their non-emergency number or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers or the Text-A-Tip Program.