North Carolina Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase and Assault on Deputy

In an incident that unfolded over the weekend, a traffic stop escalated into a high-speed chase, culminating in the arrest of 33-year-old Corey Allen Leazer. The event began when deputies attempted a traffic stop at a business on Oakridge Farm Highway near Mooresville, North Carolina. However, instead of complying, Leazer resisted detainment, leading to a dangerous altercation that saw a deputy dragged by Leazer's vehicle for approximately 15-20 feet.

Escalation and Pursuit

As the deputy attempted to contain the situation, Leazer defiantly put his vehicle into drive, with the deputy still in close proximity. In the ensuing struggle, the deputy was dragged along by the accelerating vehicle. Reacting to this escalating threat, the deputy discharged his firearm, though no bullets struck Leazer. Once free from the moving vehicle, the deputy managed to return to his patrol car and initiated a pursuit of the fleeing suspect.

A Chase Cut Short

The high-speed chase eventually reached Rowan County, where it was terminated due to the suspect's reckless driving speed, heavy traffic conditions, and overarching concerns for public safety. Despite the termination of the pursuit, law enforcement continued their search for Leazer, determined to bring the dangerous offender to justice.

Arrest and Charges

The following day, the search came to a conclusion when Leazer's vehicle was located in Mecklenburg County. Leazer was apprehended on Sunday morning, ending the extended manhunt. The deputy involved in the initial incident escaped with minor injuries. Leazer now faces a litany of charges, including Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer and Felony Flee to Elude, in addition to multiple driving-related charges. His arrest brings an end to a dangerous incident that could have ended far worse, given the volatile circumstances.