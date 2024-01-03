en English
Accidents

Norfolk Remembers Shelby Riddick Walker: A Life of Service and Compassion

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Norfolk Remembers Shelby Riddick Walker: A Life of Service and Compassion

The city of Norfolk mourns the loss of one of its cherished community figures, Shelby Riddick Walker, professionally known as Lexus Walker. Shelby, a beloved member of the LGBT Life Center and a recent addition to the team at 37th and Zen, tragically lost her life in a wrong-way crash in downtown Norfolk on a fateful Saturday morning. Her sudden demise has left her loved ones and the various communities she served in a state of profound sorrow.

A Life of Service and Compassion

Shelby’s life was characterized by her unwavering dedication to community service and her unique ability to love and understand people for who they were. She found her calling in the Norfolk LGBT Life Center, where she worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of many. Her recent engagement at the 37th and Zen was another testament to her commitment to community building. The loss of such an inspiring figure has left a void in the heart of the city.

Remembering Shelby

Her son, Dexter Davis, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of his mother, emphasizing Shelby’s exceptional ability to empathize and connect with people. Dexter, though grieving, is committed to carrying forward Shelby’s legacy of care and community service. Brendan Mulligan, the general manager of 37th and Zen and a close friend of Shelby for about 20 years, was shocked by the news of her sudden death. He reminisced about the wonderful moments spent with Shelby and the positive impact she had on everyone around her.

Continuing Her Legacy

As tributes and memories of Shelby flooded social media, her ability to unite different parts of her life and touch people from various walks of life became evident. Her loved ones, though grieving, are committed to continuing her legacy. A tribute to celebrate Shelby’s life and legacy is being planned at the 37th and Zen, reminding everyone of the indelible mark she left on Norfolk and its people.

