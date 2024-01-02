en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Nollywood Actress Mary Remmy Njoku Survives Near-Fatal Accident, Shares Profound Life Lessons

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Nollywood Actress Mary Remmy Njoku Survives Near-Fatal Accident, Shares Profound Life Lessons

In a riveting New Year’s Eve revelation, prominent Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku detailed her miraculous escape from what she described as an almost fatal accident. The incident, which took place mere hours before the advent of 2024, served as a chilling reminder of life’s fragility and the unpredictability of fate.

Unharmed Against All Odds

Njoku, famed for her compelling performances in numerous Nollywood productions, took to social media to share her brush with the grim reaper. She expressed her disbelief at walking away from the event unscathed, attributing her survival to divine intervention and firmly asserting that it was not her designated time to leave this world.

(Also Read: Eight Dead in Nakuru Road Accident: A Wake-Up Call for Road Safety in Kenya)

Outpouring of Gratitude and Reflection

Overwhelmed with a profound sense of gratitude, Njoku seized the opportunity to express her appreciation for life and the protective forces that she believes spared her from an untimely demise. Her narrative on Instagram was not merely a recounting of a near-death experience but also a heartfelt admission of her newfound resolve to cherish life more consciously.

(Also Read: Mediahuis Explores Data Collection; Young Woman Dies in Christmas Day Quad Bike Accident)

A Call to Live Life to the Fullest

Emphasizing the importance of celebrating everyday existence, Njoku underscored her intent to live more fully. Her stark encounter with mortality seemed to reinforce the notion that each day could be one’s last, thus highlighting the significance of happiness and gratitude. Coupled with the collective outpour of support from her colleagues, including Chidi Mokeme and Ibiwari Etuk, Njoku’s experience serves as a potent reminder of life’s precious yet fleeting nature.

Read More

0
Accidents Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Passerby Aids in New Year's Day Car Crash Rescue in Gary, Indiana

By Geeta Pillai

Impromptu Phone Retrieval Disrupts Bengaluru Metro Services

By Rafia Tasleem

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Section of Lake Hefner Parkway

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Vehicle Incident in Putnam County

By Safak Costu

High-Severity Crashes Paralyze Loop 410, Disrupting San Antonio's Morn ...
@Accidents · 11 mins
High-Severity Crashes Paralyze Loop 410, Disrupting San Antonio's Morn ...
heart comment 0
Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chinese Fishermen

By BNN Correspondents

Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chinese Fishermen
Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County
Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy

By Mazhar Abbas

Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy
Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect
Latest Headlines
World News
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
2 mins
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
7 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
7 mins
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
7 mins
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
8 mins
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
8 mins
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
8 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
9 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
9 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
15 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
24 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app