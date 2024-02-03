FRSC Reflects on 2023 Successes, Reveals Roadmap for 2024

Reflecting on a year marked by difficulties and resilience, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of Nigeria has exhibited a sense of gratitude and optimism for the forthcoming year. The head of FRSC, Dauda Biu, labeled 2023 as a significant year despite the hurdles faced in executing their mandate. The Corps' resilience was evident in the face of these challenges, leading to a noteworthy decrease in road traffic fatalities and crashes compared to the previous year.

When looking at road traffic crash data between 2022 and 2023, a notable decline in fatalities and crashes is apparent. Specifically, there was a 4 percent reduction in fatalities and a 22 percent reduction in crashes in 2023. This translates to 5,081 deaths and 10,617 crashes as opposed to 6,456 deaths and 13,656 crashes reported in 2022.

Highlighting Critical Crashes

A spotlight was placed on five critical crashes that occurred between December 15, 2023, and January 15, 2024. These accidents claimed 58 lives and accounted for 17 percent of the total 335 fatalities during this period. The main causes attributed to these unfortunate incidents were overloading, speed violations, and night trips. The most severe among these incidents was a collision between a trailer and a bus, resulting in 19 deaths.

The FRSC acknowledges these issues and intends to focus on them in their 2024 roadmap, aiming to further reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities. By doing so, the Corps not only emphasizes its commitment to road safety but also underscores its dedication to continual improvement and saving lives.