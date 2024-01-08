en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Nigerian Talent Manager Soso Soberekon and Reality Star Cindy Survive Car Accidents

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Nigerian Talent Manager Soso Soberekon and Reality Star Cindy Survive Car Accidents

In a recent turn of events, renowned Nigerian talent manager, Soso Soberekon, experienced a close call with death following a severe car accident. The incident left his BMW car heavily dented, with airbags deployed, a stark testament to the gravity of the crash. However, despite the severity of the accident, Soso emerged relatively unscathed, sustaining no serious injuries.

Surviving Against the Odds

Following the accident, Soso took to social media, sharing his experience and expressing his gratitude for his miraculous survival. His post read, ‘WE DON’T DIE WE MULTIPLY, THANK GOD FOR KEEPING ME SAFE,’ a powerful statement that resonated with his followers. The post attracted a flood of reactions from celebrities and colleagues, who joined him in celebrating his fortunate escape from what could have been a fatal incident.

Deja Vu

This recent car crash isn’t Soso’s first brush with danger. The talent manager had previously survived a distressing motor accident in January 2021. The repeated incidents highlight not only the inherent perils of the road but also the resilience of the music impresario, who has managed to survive against the odds not once but twice.

Parallel Survival Story

Interestingly, a similar story of survival unfolded for reality star Cindy around the same time. The starlet, who was celebrating her 25th birthday, survived a terrible car accident, escaping with minor bruises and no major injuries. Like Soso, Cindy took to social media to share her experience, reflecting on the accident as a testament to her continued journey in life. Her survival story, much like Soso’s, serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility and resilience of human life.

0
Accidents Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
TikTok User Discovers iPhone Ejected from Alaska Airlines Plane
In an unusual turn of events, a TikTok user, Seanathan Bates from Vancouver, Washington, has claimed to have unearthed an iPhone, presumably ejected from an Alaska Airlines plane during a mid-air incident on January 5. The flight in question had taken off from Portland, Oregon, when a fuselage panel on the aircraft broke off, prompting
TikTok User Discovers iPhone Ejected from Alaska Airlines Plane
Grain Tsunami Wrecks Dozen Cars at Christchurch Dealership
14 mins ago
Grain Tsunami Wrecks Dozen Cars at Christchurch Dealership
Winterset Man's Life Claimed in Tragic Vehicle Accident in Iowa
15 mins ago
Winterset Man's Life Claimed in Tragic Vehicle Accident in Iowa
Electrocution Accident: Tragedy Mars Actor Yash's Birthday Celebrations in Gadag District
6 mins ago
Electrocution Accident: Tragedy Mars Actor Yash's Birthday Celebrations in Gadag District
Nashville Musician's Tragic Death Sparks Calls for Increased Pedestrian Safety
7 mins ago
Nashville Musician's Tragic Death Sparks Calls for Increased Pedestrian Safety
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Oceanside, California: Victim Struck on State Route 76
11 mins ago
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Oceanside, California: Victim Struck on State Route 76
Latest Headlines
World News
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
56 seconds
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
59 seconds
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
1 min
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
4 mins
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
4 mins
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
5 mins
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
5 mins
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
5 mins
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
6 mins
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
34 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app