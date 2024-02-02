NHTSA Expands Probe on Steering Control Issues in Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has ramped up its investigation into potential defects in some top-selling models, following nearly 2,400 complaints about drivers experiencing loss of steering control. The NHTSA's move to escalate the preliminary evaluation, initiated in July of the prior year, to a more comprehensive engineering analysis marks a heightened level of scrutiny and may precede a recall. The investigation zeroes in on an estimated 334,569 Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles.

NHTSA on the Move

The NHTSA has made the decision to elevate its preliminary evaluation to an engineering analysis, a move that signifies a more in-depth examination of the reported defects. This step is a clear sign of the seriousness of the situation and a potential precursor to a full-blown recall. This is not a step taken lightly, as it indicates that the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation found sufficient evidence to carry out more thorough testing.

Steering Control: A Potential Hazard

At the crux of the investigation are complaints of drivers experiencing a loss of steering control, a problem that could pose significant risks on the road. In some instances, power-assisted steering has been reduced or even disabled, leading to a higher likelihood of accidents. As a result, the NHTSA has received a flood of nearly 2,400 complaints, prompting them to intensify their investigation.

Top-Selling Models in the Spotlight

The focus of the investigation is on the Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles, with an estimated total of 334,569 units under scrutiny. These top-selling models have been immensely popular amongst consumers, and any potential defects could have far-reaching implications for the manufacturers and the public alike. The development is a stark reminder of the importance of rigorous safety standards in the automotive industry.