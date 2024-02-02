NHTSA Advances Investigation into Tesla Electric Vehicles' Steering Problems

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has escalated its investigation into steering issues plaguing over 334,000 Tesla electric vehicles. This move potentially signals an approach towards a recall. The decision to intensify the probe follows an initial inquiry initiated in July of the previous year. The first phase of the investigation was triggered in response to a mounting number of complaints pertaining to a loss of steering control in 2023 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

A Torrent of Complaints

The NHTSA has been inundated with 115 complaints directly linked to the steering problem. Following a request for information, Tesla disclosed a further 2,176 complaints. Drivers have reported experiencing a loss of steering control, often accompanied by notifications indicating that power-assisted steering had been reduced or completely disabled.

The Real-world Impact

Some drivers have reported difficulty in maneuvering the steering wheel, while others have had to exert more force than usual to steer their vehicles. There have been instances where a driver was unable to complete a turn, resulting in a collision. Others have reported Teslas blocking intersections or roadways, with over 50 cases necessitating vehicle towing.

Investigation into Potential Steering Rack Failures

The NHTSA is currently examining the possibility of steering rack failures as a potential cause of these issues. Tesla has been contacted for comment on the matter.

Separately, the NHTSA announced a recall of approximately 2.2 million Tesla vehicles in the US due to incorrect warning lights. This recall, the largest in Tesla's history, affects Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck. The authority found issues with the font size of warning lights, which could render critical safety information difficult to read, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla has also faced recalls in China over steering software and door-locking systems. In a separate legal development, a judge ruled that Elon Musk must forfeit a compensation package potentially worth more than $55 billion.