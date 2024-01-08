en English
en English
Accidents

Newport Tragedy: Beloved Cyclist Martin Skinner Dies in New Year’s Day Accident

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
Newport Tragedy: Beloved Cyclist Martin Skinner Dies in New Year’s Day Accident

On the first day of the New Year, a festive atmosphere gave way to a somber mood in Newport as a tragic accident claimed the life of a beloved local, 61-year-old cyclist Martin Skinner. The incident unfolded on Caerleon Road, at approximately 16:20 GMT, a time when the streets were teeming with revellers ushering in 2024.

Tragic Incident and Subsequent Arrests

The accident was such that Mr. Skinner was pronounced dead at the scene, his demise cutting a swath of grief through the community. In the immediate aftermath, an 83-year-old man from the same locality was taken into custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The man has since been released under investigation, but not before a second arrest was made in connection with the incident. A 74-year-old woman now finds herself under the police scanner, also suspected of dangerous driving.

A Life Well-Lived, Remembered Fondly

In the face of this tragedy, the Skinner family battled their tears to offer a heartwarming tribute to Martin. They remembered him as a kind and caring individual, a man who embraced life with a ready smile and a good sense of humor. The love for his wife Ruth, his children, and his grandchildren was as evident as his passion for rock music. Martin Skinner was a ‘rocker at heart.’

His love wasn’t limited to his family and music; he had a soft corner for animals too. He cherished his dogs, showering them with affection, and was often seen in the company of his parrotlet, Rio.

An Appeal for Witnesses

As the Skinner family copes with their loss, receiving support from specialist officers, South Wales Police have put forth an appeal to the public. Urging any motorists who were present on Caerleon Road during the time of the accident to come forward, they hope to unearth any dashcam footage that might shed light on the incident’s circumstances.

In the wake of this tragic event, it is also worth noting the recent changes to the default speed limit in built-up areas in Wales. The limit has been lowered, a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring road safety. It serves as a sobering reminder to all motorists of their responsibility while behind the wheel.

Accidents Local News United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

