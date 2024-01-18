Newlywed Woman Loses Life in Tragic UTV Crash; Community Rallies to Support

In the early hours of a Sunday morning, a tragic incident unfolded on the quiet lanes of Butterworths Bogs Road. At around 1:20 a.m., a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) - a Polaris Ranger - carrying four occupants, lost control, veered off the road, and collided with a tree. The impact was such that the UTV flipped over, resulting in the tragic demise of one of its passengers, Jamie Widrig, and severe injuries to the three others.

Untimely Demise of a New Bride

Among the victims was Jamie Widrig, 45, who was seated in the rear of the vehicle when the incident occurred. Jamie had recently entered a new phase of her life, having celebrated her wedding on New Year's Day with her long-time partner, Tim Widrig. The couple had been together for nine years before deciding to tie the knot. Unfortunately, their time as a married couple was cut tragically short by the fatal accident.

Discovering the Tragedy

Tim Widrig, who was driving another UTV, returned to check on his wife's group when they failed to follow him back. The sight that greeted him was one of chaos and tragedy - the overturned vehicle, the injured passengers, and his wife, Jamie, who had succumbed to her injuries.

Community Responds to the Tragedy

In the wake of the accident, a GoFundMe page was set up by Karen Foster to assist Tim Widrig with funeral expenses. The gesture was met with gratitude from Tim, who expressed his appreciation for the outpouring of support from the community. Jamie Widrig, who had served in the Air Force for over two decades, was due to be honored at a memorial service and funeral scheduled at Bradley & Stow Funeral Home in Medford. The memorial was to begin at 10 a.m., with the funeral following at 1 p.m. on the following Monday.