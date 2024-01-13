Newcastle’s NCL Dates Challenges Traditional Dating Apps with Real-Life Speed Dating

NCL Dates, a Newcastle-based dating service, is offering an alternative to traditional dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. The service, founded by Ben Mellor, organizes real-life speed dating events at various city center venues. This forward-thinking dating service caters to a broad age range of 18 to 65 and has attracted significant interest, particularly following Christmas and in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. NCL Dates recorded over 2,000 participants in their events last year, affirming the appeal of such an approach.

Addressing Demographics and Balancing the Dating Pool

The service aims to cater to various demographics, including LGBT individuals, young professionals, and different age groups. NCL Dates has recognized a current need for more men in their 30s and 40s to balance the dating pool. They are actively encouraging men in these age groups to sign up and participate in their events. Their mission is not only to provide a platform for dating but also to foster a sense of community and inclusivity.

Creating Connections in the ‘Love Capital of the North’

Determined to make Newcastle the ‘love capital of the North’, NCL Dates is providing opportunities for people to form genuine connections. It’s a refreshing deviation from online dating, offering the chance to meet face-to-face in a relaxed environment. The dating service’s success and increasing popularity are testament to a growing demand for such real-life interactions.

Upcoming ‘Valentine Special’ Events

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, NCL Dates is holding special ‘Valentine Special’ events scheduled between January 25 and February 16. These events cater to different age groups and preferences, including a young professionals event, and double date options. The goal is to help singles in Newcastle make real-life connections, giving them the chance to meet potential partners in person, rather than swiping right on a screen.