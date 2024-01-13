en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Newcastle’s NCL Dates Challenges Traditional Dating Apps with Real-Life Speed Dating

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Newcastle’s NCL Dates Challenges Traditional Dating Apps with Real-Life Speed Dating

NCL Dates, a Newcastle-based dating service, is offering an alternative to traditional dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. The service, founded by Ben Mellor, organizes real-life speed dating events at various city center venues. This forward-thinking dating service caters to a broad age range of 18 to 65 and has attracted significant interest, particularly following Christmas and in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. NCL Dates recorded over 2,000 participants in their events last year, affirming the appeal of such an approach.

Addressing Demographics and Balancing the Dating Pool

The service aims to cater to various demographics, including LGBT individuals, young professionals, and different age groups. NCL Dates has recognized a current need for more men in their 30s and 40s to balance the dating pool. They are actively encouraging men in these age groups to sign up and participate in their events. Their mission is not only to provide a platform for dating but also to foster a sense of community and inclusivity.

Creating Connections in the ‘Love Capital of the North’

Determined to make Newcastle the ‘love capital of the North’, NCL Dates is providing opportunities for people to form genuine connections. It’s a refreshing deviation from online dating, offering the chance to meet face-to-face in a relaxed environment. The dating service’s success and increasing popularity are testament to a growing demand for such real-life interactions.

Upcoming ‘Valentine Special’ Events

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, NCL Dates is holding special ‘Valentine Special’ events scheduled between January 25 and February 16. These events cater to different age groups and preferences, including a young professionals event, and double date options. The goal is to help singles in Newcastle make real-life connections, giving them the chance to meet potential partners in person, rather than swiping right on a screen.

0
Accidents Afghanistan Africa
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
15 seconds ago
Algeria Appeals to UN Security Council: Reject Palestinian Displacement
In a momentous appeal to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Algeria has implored the international community to reject any endeavors to displace Palestinians from their homeland. This plea underscores Algeria’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Algeria Advocates for Palestinian Rights Algeria’s call to the UNSC, a
Algeria Appeals to UN Security Council: Reject Palestinian Displacement
Inmates Seek Justice Against Private Prison Operator X Corp. for Alleged Torture
39 seconds ago
Inmates Seek Justice Against Private Prison Operator X Corp. for Alleged Torture
Industrial Accidents: A Grim Reminder of Workplace Dangers
41 seconds ago
Industrial Accidents: A Grim Reminder of Workplace Dangers
Jalil Smith Retracts Transfer Decision, Stays with Syracuse
25 seconds ago
Jalil Smith Retracts Transfer Decision, Stays with Syracuse
Ghanaians Living Abroad Denied Voting Rights: A Test for Democracy?
25 seconds ago
Ghanaians Living Abroad Denied Voting Rights: A Test for Democracy?
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Released Mick Foley: A Matter of Safety First
34 seconds ago
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Released Mick Foley: A Matter of Safety First
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
51 mins
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
1 hour
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
1 hour
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
1 hour
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app